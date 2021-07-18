Ascensus changes private equity hands

The investment firm New Mountain Capital has acquired the boron chemistry specialist Ascensus Specialties from Wind Point Partners, another investment firm. Wind Point will reinvest in Ascensus as part of the deal. Ascensus was formed in 2015 when Wind Point acquired Dow’s sodium borohydride business. Ascensus went on to acquire Callery, Montgomery Chemicals, and Strem Chemicals. New Mountain owns or has owned other chemical makers, including Avantor, Gelest, and Aceto.
