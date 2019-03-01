Ashland, Elo to boost clary sage output

Ashland subsidiary Avoca will collaborate with Elo Life Systems to improve the production of clary sage and a compound extracted from the plant called sclareol. Sclareol is used in fragrances as a fixative and substitute for ambergris, a waxy substance secreted by sperm whales. The partnership is intended to combine Elo’s precision breeding technologies and Avoca’s plant-processing skills to increase yield.
