Ashland eyes sale of two businesses

Ashland is considering options, including a sale, for both its composites business and a plant in Marl, Germany, that produces butanediol and derivatives. The composites business has annual sales of about $780 million. The Marl plant employs around 250 people. Ashland says a sale would increase its focus on specialty chemicals. To that end, the firm sold its Valvoline motor oil business last year and acquired the specialty ingredient maker Pharmachem. Ashland considered exiting butanediol in 2016.
