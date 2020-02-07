Aspen Aerogels pursues battery market

Aspen Aerogels, which calls itself the global leader in aerogel technology, is pursuing the battery materials market through agreements with Evonik Industries and SKC. Aspen has signed a deal with the specialty chemical maker Evonik to evaluate the potential of incorporating that company’s silicon-based nanoparticles into Aspen’s carbon aerogel anode materials. With SKC, a South Korean battery producer, Aspen will assess using silicon-rich carbon aerogels in lithium-ion battery anodes.
