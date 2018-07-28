BASF and Arkema invest in 3-D printing

BASF and Arkema are both putting money into three-dimensional printing, a growing outlet for polymers. BASF will invest $25 million in Materialise, a Belgian software developer that also operates what is called one of the world’s largest 3-D printing facilities. Arkema, meanwhile, is set to open a 3-D printing center of excellence in Exton, Pa. It will focus on applications for ultraviolet-curable resins made by Arkema’s Sartomer business.
