BASF will expand aroma chemicals in China and Germany

BASF will build a citral plant at its site in Zhanjiang, China, and menthol and linalool plants at its complex in Ludwigshafen, Germany. The company says the plants, to open starting in 2026, will support growing demand for the aroma chemicals from the flavor and fragrance market. Citral, which BASF already makes in Germany, is a starting material for the two other products. Following the investment, BASF says, its global citral capacity will be 118,000 metric tons per year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter