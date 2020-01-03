BASF finds private equity buyer for construction chemicals

Completing a yearlong auction process, BASF has agreed to sell its construction chemical business to the private equity firm Lone Star for about $3.6 billion. With more than 7,000 employees and annual sales of about $2.8 billion, the business produces chemicals and other materials used in the construction industry. BASF is also in the process of selling another noncore business—pigments—to Japan’s DIC for $1.3 billion.
