BASF will sell Illinois vitamin plant

BASF will sell a specialty chemical plant in Kankakee, Illinois, to the private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners for an undisclosed sum. The facility produces sterols, vitamin E, anionic surfactants, and esters from vegetable oil feedstocks. BASF got the plant as part of its 2010 acquisition of Cognis; the operation now employs 160 people. One Rock, which also owns the phosphorus chemical firm Innophos, says it plans to operate the plant as a stand-alone business.
