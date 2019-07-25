BASF spotlights optical brighteners

BASF is increasing its investment in one optical brightener business and selling another. At its site in Monthey, Switzerland, BASF plans to make a multimillion-dollar investment to increase capacity for Tinopal CBS, a line of environmentally preferred distyryl biphenyl derivatives used in laundry detergents. Separately, BASF plans to sell to Archroma its stilbene-based optical brighteners business for paper and powder detergents. The transaction includes a plant in Ankleshwar, India, that employs 100 people.
