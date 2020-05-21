BASF starts US production of pearlizers and opacifiers for cosmetics

US cosmetic makers can add luster to their products with US-made materials from BASF, thanks to its new pearlizer plant in Mauldin, South Carolina. The firm says the move will improve supply reliability for its North American customers and lower the carbon footprint of its product line. In addition to pearlizers, which add luster to cosmetics, the plant will now make opacifiers; it already produces surfactants and specialty esters.
