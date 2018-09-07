Brazil’s Oxiteno opens Texas alkoxylation plant

Oxiteno has opened a 170,000-metric-ton-per-year alkoxylation facility in Pasadena, Texas. The Brazilian firm says it invested more than $200 million in the site, which will react ethylene oxide and propylene oxide with chemicals such as fatty alcohols to produce ingredients for industrial as well as home and personal care products. Oxiteno is the largest producer of alkoxylates in Brazil.
