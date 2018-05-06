CVC to acquire composites maker AOC and link it with Aliancys

The private equity firm CVC Capital Partners will acquire Alpha, owner of the composite resins company AOC. Based in Tennessee, AOC has annual sales of around $750 million from six North American facilities and others overseas that produce polyester and vinyl ester resins for use in composites. CVC says AOC will “work closely” with Aliancys, a composite resins company CVC owns jointly with the chemical maker DSM. Aliancys has sales of about $350 million from facilities in the Netherlands, France, Italy, and China.
