Cabot aerogel technology insulates German artists’ colony

Cabot’s insulating aerogel silica was used in the recent renovation of Mathildenhöhe, an artists’ colony in Darmstadt, Germany, that is on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s World Heritage list. To produce an insulating plaster for the façades of the buildings, the directors of the renovation selected a lime plaster from the building materials firm Hasit Trockenmörtel that contains a Cabot aerogel. The plaster can provide three times the insulation of conventional mineral-based plaster, according to Cabot.
