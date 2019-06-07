Cepsa upgrades Spanish LAB plant

Spanish oil and chemical firm Cepsa says its previously announced plan to replace hydrogen fluoride technology for making linear alkyl benzene (LAB) with its Detal catalyst process at a plant in San Roque, Spain, will take place by 2020. LAB is a precursor for the widely used surfactant linear alkylbenzene sulfonate. Costing $110 million to install, the Detal process will cut the plant’s energy bill and boost LAB production capacity by 25% to 250,000 metric tons per year.
