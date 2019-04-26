Chemours partners with flow battery maker UniEnergy

Chemours has formed a partnership with UniEnergy Technologies, a maker of redox flow batteries that use an electrolyte developed at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Under the deal, Chemours will make an investment in UET, and UET will buy Chemours’s Nafion ion exchange separation membranes for use in its batteries. Chemours says the partnership will help it optimize the sulfonated fluoropolymer membranes for energy storage and accelerate the adoption of flow batteries.
