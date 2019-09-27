Chemours to shut down methylamine business

After a “thorough review,” Chemours says it has decided to stop producing methylamines in Belle, West Virginia, by the end of this year. The move will result in the loss of 60 jobs. Methylamines are used in products including pesticides, fuel additives, and electronic chemicals. The firm had planned to close the methylamine plant several years ago but decided instead that it would try to improve the unit’s profitability. Other makers include BASF and Eastman Chemical, which bought methylamine expert Taminco for $2.8 billion in 2014.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter