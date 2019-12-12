Chinese chemical e-commerce firm floats a US IPO

Molecular Data, a Chinese firm that operates Molbase, an e-commerce site for chemicals, has filed papers with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public stock offering on the Nasdaq Global Market. The company, which launched in 2013, wants to raise $70 million. Molbase—along with another Chinese portal, Alibaba’s 1688.com—has been at the forefront of a reemergence of e-commerce for chemicals.
