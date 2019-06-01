Chinese court acts on Solvay patent complaint

Solvay says Chinese court officers raided Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical, a maker of electronics-grade hydrogen peroxide, to obtain evidence that Crystal Clear had infringed on Solvay’s H2O2 purification process patents. Semiconductor makers use the high-purity chemical to remove unwanted particles. The raid, late last month, followed a complaint that Solvay filed in March in the Shanghai Intellectual Property Court. Solvay opened a 24,000-metric-ton-per-year electronics-grade H2O2 plant in Zhenjiang, China, late last year.
