Clariant partners with Polymateria

The specialty chemical maker Clariant will help bring Polymateria’s plastics degradation technology to market in Southeast Asia. Polymateria adds catalysts to polymers that break them into small segments. Light, air, moisture, and microbes in the environment break down the segments even further, Polymateria says. The company adds that the process doesn’t create microplastics and is distinct from controversial oxo-degradable breakdown technology.
