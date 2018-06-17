Clariant partners with hydrogen storage firm

Clariant will put its catalysis expertise to work improving a hydrogen storage technology developed by the German start-up Hydrogenious Technologies. The technology uses Clariant’s EleMax H catalyst to bind the element to liquid dibenzyltoluene. The hydrogen-bound compound, which like diesel can be transported easily, releases its hydrogen with another catalyst, EleMax D. Clariant says it will work to broaden the efficiency of its catalysts, thus enabling widespread use of renewable hydrogen.
