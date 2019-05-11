Clariant targets New Jersey for innovation center

Clariant is readying a 1,300 m2 consumer care innovation center in New Providence, New Jersey, to serve personal and home care ingredient customers. About 25 Clariant technical, sales, and marketing people will occupy the site, set to open in July. The location will include a lab and salon space to substantiate product claims. The Clariant installation joins other claims substantiation centers in the New York City region, including operations of competitors Ashland, BASF, and Croda.
