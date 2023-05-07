DIC offers $97 million for Seqens facility

Seqens, a French pharmaceutical services firm, says the Japanese chemical maker DIC has offered to acquire its Canadian subsidiary, PCAS Canada, for $97 million. The Canadian unit specializes in the custom manufacturing of phenolic resins, photoactive compounds, dyes, and other materials used in the production of semiconductors and printed electronics. Seqens got the Canadian facility when it acquired a controlling interest in PCAS in 2017.
