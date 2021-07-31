DSM acquires the glycan firm Midori

DSM has acquired Midori, a Boston-based start-up with technology for identifying glycans that modulate how the gut microbiome functions in animals. DSM already owned 38.5% of Midori and bought the remainder for $63 million. Glycans, part of a class of feed additives known as eubiotics, can reduce the environmental footprint of animal farming and replace antibiotics in animal feed, DSM says. The firm plans to launch its first glycan, Symphiome, later this year.
