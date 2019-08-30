DSM tackles Chinese vitamin plant upgrades

DSM has finished forming a vitamin E joint venture with the Chinese firm Nenter & Co. The Dutch firm says the venture will shut down the former Nenter plant in Jingzhou, China, to upgrade it to DSM’s safety, health, and environmental standards. Following the refurbishment, the venture will produce vitamin E exclusively for DSM. The firm is in the midst of a similar upgrade of a vitamin C plant in Jiangshan, China, that it acquired in 2015.
