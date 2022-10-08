Deltech acquires polymer firm StanChem

Deltech Holdings has acquired StanChem Polymers, a Connecticut-based emulsion polymer and protective coating firm, for an undisclosed sum. Deltech, which has been majority owned by SK Capital since August 2021, makes specialty aromatic monomers, polystyrene, and coating resins. In a statement, Deltech CEO Jesse Zeringue says the purchase will build out his firm’s capabilities in coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers.
