Dow adds natural cosmetic preservative﻿

Dow Chemical has added naturally derived preservatives to its portfolio of mostly synthetic preservatives for personal care. Based on ethyl lauroyl arginate (ELA), the new Neolone biopreservatives come from Lamirsa, a Spanish firm that owns the intellectual property covering ELA use in cosmetics. ELA is also a food preservative. Other preservative suppliers such as Lonza and Clariant have already added food preservatives, such as benzoic acid and potassium sorbate, to their personal care lineups.
On Nov. 8, 2018, this story was updated to correct the structure of ethyl lauroyl arginate. The original structure misplaced a carbonyl.
The story was updated on Nov. 16, 2018, to correct the trade name of the products. It is Neolone, not Neoline.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter