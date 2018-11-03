Advertisement

Specialty Chemicals

Dow adds natural cosmetic preservative﻿

by Marc S. Reisch
November 3, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 44
Dow Chemical has added naturally derived preservatives to its portfolio of mostly synthetic preservatives for personal care. Based on ethyl lauroyl arginate (ELA), the new Neolone biopreservatives come from Lamirsa, a Spanish firm that owns the intellectual property covering ELA use in cosmetics. ELA is also a food preservative. Other preservative suppliers such as Lonza and Clariant have already added food preservatives, such as benzoic acid and potassium sorbate, to their personal care lineups.

CORRECTION:

On Nov. 8, 2018, this story was updated to correct the structure of ethyl lauroyl arginate. The original structure misplaced a carbonyl.

 

The story was updated on Nov. 16, 2018, to correct the trade name of the products. It is Neolone, not Neoline.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

