Dow plans South China specialties hub

Dow plans to build a $250 million specialty chemical plant in Zhanjiang, China. The US company has signed a letter of intent with the local economic development zone that targets the construction of specialty polyurethane and alkoxylate facilities with combined production capacity of about 250,000 metric tons per year. The firm says it could add other products. Dow is in the process of expanding a silicone facility in Zhangjiagang, China.
