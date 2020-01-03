DuPont buys OxyMem for water treatment

DuPont wrapped up 2019 with one more water treatment purchase, agreeing to take on the 69% of Ireland’s OxyMem that it did not already own. OxyMem, founded in 2013 as a spin-off from University College Dublin, makes membrane-aerated biofilm reactors to treat and purify municipal and industrial wastewater. The company has about 60 employees and a production site in Athlone, Ireland. DuPont also signed deals for Desalitech and the water ultrafiltration businesses of BASF and Evoqua during 2019.
