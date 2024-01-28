Epsilon plans huge Indian carbon complex

India’s Epsilon Carbon plans to spend $1.2 billion over the next 10 years to build a carbon product complex in Jharsuguda, India. The facility will have the capacity to produce 500,000 metric tons (t) per year of specialty carbons. Epsilon also is planning to make 300,000 t of carbon black and 75,000 t of advanced materials per year. The company says that because of its local steel industry, the area has an ample supply of coal tar pitch raw materials. Last June, Epsilon announced a $650 million project in the US to make synthetic graphite for batteries.
