Evonik launches plant-derived squalene

Evonik Industries has launched amaranth oil–derived squalene as an alternative to squalene extracted from shark-liver oil. Squalene is used as an adjuvant to boost vaccine efficiency. Evonik calls its product the first adjuvant-grade squalene to be derived from amaranth, an herbaceous plant cultivated in many parts of the world. Squalene is also extracted from olive oil by the French company Sophim and produced via fermentation by the US firm Amyris.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter