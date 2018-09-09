Evonik offloads Kansas agchem plant

In an effort to focus on high-end markets such as health care and smart materials, Evonik Industries has sold its Jayhawk agricultural chemicals and polymer additives facility in Galena, Kan., to Permira, an investment firm that also owns CABB, a German specialty chemical maker. Evonik acquired the Jayhawk plant in 2001. It employs about 120 people. Sebastian Hoffman, principal manager of industrial investments at Permira, says the Jayhawk-CABB pairing will create “a seamless transatlantic product and service offering.”
