Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Specialty Chemicals

Ferro, BASF close chemical plants

by Rick Mullin
January 18, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Ferro says it will close its Canton Township, Pennsylvania, plant and scale back production in Cleveland. The moves will eliminate 240 jobs; some production will transfer to other Ferro factories. The coating and colorant ingredient plant in Canton Township is expected to close by early next year, with pigment production ceasing by mid-2019. Some of the work will transfer to the company’s factory in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. About 50 Canton Township employees will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company. The company says it will halt manufacture of porcelain enamel at its East 56th Street facility in Cleveland, eliminating about 80 positions. Ferro says it is also scaling back at “multiple Latin American sites” as it establishes a plant in Villagran, Mexico, as its “American manufacturing center of excellence.” Meanwhile, officials in Zachary, Louisiana, disclosed that BASF plans to close its plant there in April. The move eliminates 54 jobs, though the company says half the employees will move to its Geismar, Louisiana, facility, its largest site in North America. BASF got the Zachary site, where it makes chemicals for drugs, batteries, and agriculture, when it bought Novolyte Technologies in 2012.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Venator to shutter color pigments plants
Huntsman Swings Ax At Pigments Again
Ferro To Close Dutch Dielectric Facility

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE