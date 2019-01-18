Ferro, BASF close chemical plants

Ferro says it will close its Canton Township, Pennsylvania, plant and scale back production in Cleveland. The moves will eliminate 240 jobs; some production will transfer to other Ferro factories. The coating and colorant ingredient plant in Canton Township is expected to close by early next year, with pigment production ceasing by mid-2019. Some of the work will transfer to the company’s factory in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. About 50 Canton Township employees will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company. The company says it will halt manufacture of porcelain enamel at its East 56th Street facility in Cleveland, eliminating about 80 positions. Ferro says it is also scaling back at “multiple Latin American sites” as it establishes a plant in Villagran, Mexico, as its “American manufacturing center of excellence.” Meanwhile, officials in Zachary, Louisiana, disclosed that BASF plans to close its plant there in April. The move eliminates 54 jobs, though the company says half the employees will move to its Geismar, Louisiana, facility, its largest site in North America. BASF got the Zachary site, where it makes chemicals for drugs, batteries, and agriculture, when it bought Novolyte Technologies in 2012.