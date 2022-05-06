First responder firm gets light stick maker Cyalume

Cadre Holdings, a supplier of safety products for first responders, is buying Cyalume Technologies from CPS Performance Materials, which is owned by the private equity firm Arsenal Capital, for $35 million. Cyalume makes light sticks, invented by American Cyanamid scientists in the 1970s, that are based on a phenyl oxalate ester mixed with hydrogen peroxide. The sticks are used by the military, law enforcement, and others. Cyalume has annual sales of about $25 million. Arsenal paid $45 million for the company in 2017.
