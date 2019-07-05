Gelest acquires specialty monomer maker Bimax

Gelest has acquired fellow Pennsylvania-based specialty chemical company Bimax for an undisclosed sum. Formed in 1987, Bimax produces monomers and polymers for use in contact lenses, intraocular lenses, personal care products, and other applications. Gelest is a maker of silicones and metal-organic compounds. It was acquired in 2017 by the private equity firm New Mountain Capital, which says the Bimax purchase is in keeping with its growth plan for Gelest.
