Givaudan and IFF again go for natural ingredients

Givaudan plans to buy Albert Vieille, a French natural fragrance ingredient firm with annual sales of about $34 million. In June 2018, Givaudan bought Expressions Parfumées, another natural ingredient firm. International Flavors & Fragrances is also on a naturals kick. It acquired three ingredients from Kemin Industries: a preservative from oregano extract, a natural wax-based skin exfoliant to replace plastic beads, and an emulsifier extracted from soybeans. The new products will add to the natural cosmetic ingredients IFF offers through Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, which it acquired in 2015.
