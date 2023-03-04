Givaudan acquires Amyris ingredient line

The flavor and fragrance firm Givaudan has acquired a family of biobased cosmetic ingredients from the fermentation specialist Amyris for an undisclosed sum. The ingredients, which include squalane and hemisqualane, have annual sales of about $30 million. Amyris, which opened a fermentation facility in Barra Bonita, Brazil, last year, will manufacture the products for the Swiss company. The California-based firm says the deal will help it reach operating profitability.
