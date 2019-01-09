Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Specialty Chemicals

Gloves are off in Ashland investor dispute

Cruiser Capital wants to get its four nominees on Ashland’s board

by Alexander H. Tullo
January 9, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The chemical maker Ashland and the activist hedge fund Cruiser Capital are headed for a showdown at Ashland’s annual meeting next month.

Cruiser, which has a 2.5% stake in Ashland valued at around $110 million, wants to get a slate of four directors on Ashland’s board at the meeting. They include Bill Joyce, who is the former CEO of Union Carbide, Nalco, and Hercules, the latter of which Ashland purchased in 2008. Additionally, Cruiser is nominating former Hercules finance chief Allen Spizzo, ex-Innocor CEO Carol S. Eicher, and former Dow Chemical executive Pat Gottschalk.

In a letter to Ashland shareholders, Cruiser says the firm’s current board and its CEO, William A. Wulfsohn, have been racking up board fees while the company underperforms the stock market. Ashland shares ought to trade at $125 per share, Cruiser says, but instead trade at less than $75.

“There has been a lack of urgency to streamline and grow the core business,” Cruiser says in the letter. “Management and the board have demonstrated a lack of ownership mentality at Ashland.” Joyce and Spizzo, Cruiser says, have “specific ideas on how to grow Ashland’s profitability without necessarily cutting jobs.”

In its own letter to shareholders, Ashland disparages Cruiser as “a small hedge fund” and recommends that shareholders don’t vote for Cruiser’s nominees. “Ashland has a track record of adding individuals recommended by shareholders when those individuals are additive to the skills and expertise of the existing board members,” Ashland says. “None of Cruiser’s four nominees met that requirement.”

Ashland also takes a swipe at Joyce. “One of Cruiser’s nominees is 83 years old,” the letter says, “more than a decade older than the board’s mandatory retirement age.”

Ashland isn’t sitting still in the face of shareholder pressure. The firm recently inked an agreement to sell its composites business and a butanediol plant to Ineos. Additionally, it has nominated Hexion CEO, and former Hercules chief, Craig Rogerson to the board.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Huntsman is pressured by activist investor
Corteva to take on 3 new directors
Ashland hatches plan for new directors

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE