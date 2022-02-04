Honeywell taps Navin to make HFOs in India

Navin Fluorine International has agreed to produce Honeywell’s Solstice brand hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) at its facility in Gujarat, India. Honeywell developed HFOs to replace hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants and blowing agents, which have high global warming potential. Its key product is the auto refrigerant HFO-1234yf, which it makes in a plant it opened in Geismar, Louisiana, in 2017. Honeywell competitor Chemours operates its own HFO-1234yf plant in Texas. Navin says it plans to develop new applications for the Indian market.
