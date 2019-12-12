Huntsman to acquire polyurethane foam firm

Huntsman has agreed to buy Icynene-Lapolla, a maker of spray polyurethane insulation foam, for $350 million. Icynene-Lapolla, itself the product of a 2018 merger, has two North American plants and annual sales of about $230 million. Huntsman is a leading producer of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, the key raw material used to make such foams. Huntsman also paid $350 million to acquire Demilec, a similar spray foam business, last year.
