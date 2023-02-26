IFF to sell aroma chemical business to private equity firm

International Flavors & Fragrances will sell its flavor specialty ingredients business to Exponent, a UK-based private equity firm, for $220 million. The business makes more than 1,000 synthetic aroma chemicals and natural extracts used in flavors. It has about $100 million in annual sales and operates plants in the UK, the US, and China. Exponent notes that it is already an investor in two other food businesses: Quorn Foods, a maker of meat alternatives, and Meadow Foods, a dairy ingredients firm.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter