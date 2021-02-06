India’s Eternis buys UK’s Tennants Fine Chemicals

Eternis Fine Chemicals has established its first production base outside India with the acquisition of Tennants Fine Chemicals in Leek, England. With annual sales of about $85 million, Tennants is the largest UK producer of aroma chemicals, Eternis says, with products such as benzyl benzoate and benzyl salicylate. Eternis also makes aroma chemicals and has annual sales of about $135 million.
