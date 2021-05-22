India’s Thirumalai plans US maleic anhydride plant

Thirumalai Chemicals plans to build a plant in the northeastern US that makes maleic anhydride and the derivative food ingredients malic acid and fumaric acid. The Indian company says it will take advantage of low-cost butane feedstock from local shale gas. Thirumalai already produces the chemicals in India. The Italian firm Polynt is in the process of building a maleic anhydride plant in Morris, Illinois, as a raw material for unsaturated polyester resins.
