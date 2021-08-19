Indorama to buy Oxiteno for $1.3 billion

Thailand’s Indorama has agreed to buy the Brazilian specialty chemical producer Oxiteno from the conglomerate Ultrapar Participações for $1.3 billion. The companies disclosed in June that they were negotiating a possible transaction. Oxiteno produces ethylene oxide and ethoxylated derivatives such as surfactants. It posted $1.0 billion in sales in 2020. Indorama has been diversifying beyond its core polyester business and bought a surfactants business from Huntsman last year. Indorama expects to close the deal early in 2022.
