Ingevity will acquire Perstorp’s caprolactone business

Ingevity has agreed to acquire Perstorp’s caprolactone business for about $675 million. The business produces caprolactone and its derivatives at a plant in Warrington, England. It has annual sales of about $175 million. Ingevity was formed in 2016 as a chemical spin-off of the papermaker MeadWestvaco. Last year Ingevity acquired Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemical business for $315 million.
