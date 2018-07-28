Ingevity sues BASF over vapor control

Ingevity has filed lawsuits against BASF and Mahle Filter Systems North America, claiming the two firms infringed its patent on activated-carbon-filled canisters used to capture gasoline vapor from parked vehicles. In particular, Ingevity says BASF infringed the patent by testing a new version of BASF’s EvapTrap evaporative emissions control system, which makes use of a similar fuel vapor canister. BASF says that it respects intellectual property and that it will defend itself.
