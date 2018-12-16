Italmatch buys BWA Water Additives

Italmatch Chemicals has reached a deal to buy BWA Water Additives from the family-owned investment firm Berwind for an undisclosed amount. Italmatch, an Italian chemical maker owned by Bain Capital Private Equity, says BWA will broaden its expertise in industrial water-management chemicals. Berwind bought BWA, a Chemtura spin-off, for $300 million in 2011. Separately, Italmatch has signed an agreement to build a $300 million phosphorus chemical complex in Saudi Arabia with Sadiq Industries.
