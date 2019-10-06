Italmatch nabs US water specialties firm

Italy’s Italmatch Chemicals has bought Water Science Technologies, a Birmingham, Alabama–based formulator of treatment chemicals for the industrial water, oil, and gas industries. WST has annual sales of $75 million and 40 employees, according to Italmatch. Separately, Italmatch has invested an undisclosed sum in FRX Polymers, which makes phosphorus-based flame retardants. Owned by the private equity firm Bain Capital, Italmatch has several flame retardant and phosphorus chemical businesses, some obtained via acquisition.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter