Joerg Ahlgrimm to head SK pharmteco

SK Pharmteco, a pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing firm owned by the South Korean conglomerate SK, has appointed Joerg Ahlgrimm as CEO. Ahlgrimm, former head of operations for pharmaceuticals and biotechnology at Lonza and most recently CEO of the Center for Breakthrough Medicine, will replace Aslam Malik, who has been CEO at Pharmteco predecessor Ampac Fine Chemicals since 2005. SK purchased Ampac before the formation of Pharmteco in 2018. In January, SK made a $350 million equity investment in the Center for Breakthrough Medicines, which is a gene therapy services firm.
