Kensing buying Evonik plant

Kensing has agreed to acquire Evonik Industries’ amphoteric surfactant and specialty ester plant in Hopewell, Virginia. The acquisition is the second one that Kensing, backed by the private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners, has made recently. In June, Kensing bought the Spanish firm Vitae Naturals, which makes vitamin E–derived food ingredients and cosmetics. Kensing was formed in 2021 when One Rock bought a BASF plant in Kankakee, Illinois, that makes sterols, vitamin E, and anionic surfactants. Kensing says the purchase of the Evonik plant will give it a strong position in betaine chemistry.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter