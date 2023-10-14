Kensing buys another vitamin E firm, Advanced Organic Materials

The natural vitamin E producer Kensing has acquired Advanced Organic Materials, a maker of natural vitamin E, mixed tocopherols, and phytosterols with facilities in Spain and Argentina. Both firms extract the vitamin from vegetable oil. Kensing was formed in 2021 when the investment firm One Rock Partners bought BASF’s vitamin E and surfactants plant in Kankakee, Illinois. Kensing went on to acquire an Evonik Industries surfactants plant in Virginia and a Spanish vitamin E producer, Vitae Naturals.
